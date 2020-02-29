Sheryl Crow to Host Free Performance & Closet Sale
Do you love Sheryl Crow’s style? This is your chance to purchase some of her items! And see her perform for free!

Sheryl Crow is hosting a free concert and closet sale March 6 & 7 at 21st Century Bookstore, 2809 12th Avenue South in Nashville

Sale hours:
Friday, March 6, 3pm – 6pm
Saturday, March 7, 10am – 6pm

Concert Details:
Sheryl Crow will perform an acoustic set on Saturday, March 7 at 2pm

Food trucks will also be on site

Proceeds from the sale will benefit South Nashville Teens.

