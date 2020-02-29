Sheryl Crow to Host Free Performance & Closet Sale

Do you love Sheryl Crow’s style? This is your chance to purchase some of her items! And see her perform for free!
Sheryl Crow is hosting a free concert and closet sale March 6 & 7 at 21st Century Bookstore, 2809 12th Avenue South in Nashville
Sale hours:
Friday, March 6, 3pm – 6pm
Saturday, March 7, 10am – 6pm
Concert Details:
Sheryl Crow will perform an acoustic set on Saturday, March 7 at 2pm
Food trucks will also be on site
Proceeds from the sale will benefit South Nashville Teens.
#Nashville! I’ve cleaned out my closet 🤯 and I’m hosting a big sale March 6th & 7th on 12th South. Designer, vintage, shoes, purses, etc. with all the proceeds going to South Nashville Teens. ❤️We’re going to have food trucks, and I’ll be playing an acoustic set around 2pm on Saturday. I’ll be posting more details this week. Tag someone below who needs to do some shopping! 👖👚👗👢👜 __________________________________________ Friday, 3/6: 3-6pm, Saturday, 3/7: 10am – 6pm Location: 21st Century Bookstore 2809 12th Ave S, Nashville _________________________________________ #sherylsapparels #nashvillevintage #vintage #popupshop #fashion #12thsouth