Sheryl Crow Announces Six Acoustic Sessions at Woolworth Theatre

Nine-time GRAMMY® AWARD winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow has announced six upcoming acoustic sessions benefitting her new foundation, Love Now. Beginning on Tuesday, October 21, Crow’s “Love Now Sessions” will take place one night a month at Nashville’s Woolworth Theatre, promising an intimate night of music & community.

TICKETS & VIP PACKAGES: Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale at sherylcrow.com/tour/.

Love Now’s mission is to build relationships with administrations, teachers and social workers in local public schools to be able to meet the needs of those in the community who are often overlooked and unseen.

Please see a full list of “Love Now Sessions” dates below. Crow will be accompanied by longtime musical collaborator Tim Smith. Clair Global will provide audio support for all performances.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email