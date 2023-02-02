Sheryl Crow and White Stripes Are First Time Nominees for Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame named its 2023 nominees for induction.

Local musicians Sheryl Crow and Jack White of The White Stripes is on the list.

Eight out of 14 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. This is the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes.

Fans can participate in the Induction selection process through the Fan Vote. Through April 28, fans can vote online every day at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Museum in Cleveland. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 Inductees.

Here is the complete list of nominees.