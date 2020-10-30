Sheriff’s Office Looking to Hire WCS School Crossing Guards

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the starting pay for school crossing guards, and there are openings available. These men and women play an important role in helping traffic flow smoothly and keeping children safe as they arrive and depart school each day.

Crossing guards will now receive $19 per hour and be supplied their uniform. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and pass a criminal background check. Crossing guards are expected to work in all weather, including inclement weather.

The WCSO covers all school zones except for those located in Franklin and Fairview. Until crossing guards can be hired, these positions are temporarily filled by on-shift patrol deputies when staffing is available, however deputies can’t guarantee their presence at a school.

For more information and to obtain an application, email WSCO’s Teresa Turner.