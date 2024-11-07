Sheriff’s Office Release Operation Fall Back Results

On Monday, November 4, 2024, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit joined forces with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro PD, Smyrna PD, Franklin PD, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to carry out Operation Fallback on I-840 and SR-96. The mission? To tackle speeding, distracted driving, reckless behavior, and drowsy driving.

The results speak for themselves! In a 24-hour period, law enforcement handled just 1 motor vehicle crash and 1 reckless driving report, with a total of 144 vehicle stops leading to:

73 Speeding Citations

15 Hands-Free Citations

1 Move Over Law Citation

4 Seatbelt Citations

6 Driver’s License Violations (Suspended, Revoked, Cancelled, and No License)

4 Financial Responsibility Citations

40 Other Traffic Violations

30 Warning Citations

1 Arrest of a Wanted Person

1 DUI Arrest

