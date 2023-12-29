Sheriff’s Office Announces Sobriety Checkpoint

On Saturday, December 30th, 2023, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will conduct a sobriety checkpoint beginning at 10 PM on Carothers Parkway near Cool

Springs Blvd.

This multi-jurisdictional operation will include Brentwood and Franklin Police Departments.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office will also provide additional deputies on patrol to deter impaired drivers and enforce impaired driving laws throughout the holiday

weekend.

Agencies will utilize grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for this event.