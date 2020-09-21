Sheriff Rhoades Presents TSA College Scholarships

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades recently presented Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association scholarships to three college students. Each student received a $500 scholarship award.

Hickman County High School graduate Olivia Craft will attend UT Martin this fall to study Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Craft. Her uncle is WCSO Captain Jason Craft.

Independence High School graduates Waylon Davis and his brother Wyatt Davis are the sons of Jennifer Davis, the Fiscal Administrative Director at WCSO. Waylon is a senior at Middle Tennessee State University with a major in Mass Communications. Wyatt will be a sophomore at UT Martin this fall with a major in Business.

Each year, the TSA accepts applications and selects the scholarship recipients. The TSA scholarship program is designed for the sons and daughters of full time employees at sheriffs’ offices across Tennessee.

PHOTO 1: Captain Jason Craft, Teresa Craft, Deputy Steve Craft, Olivia Craft, Sheriff Dusty Rhoades

PHOTO 2: Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Waylon Davis, Wyatt Davis, Jennifer Davis