Sheriff Rhoades Presents TSA College Scholarships

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades recently presented Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association scholarships to three college students. Each student received a $500 scholarship award.
Hickman County High School graduate Olivia Craft will attend UT Martin this fall to start her sophomore year studying Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Craft. Her uncle is WCSO Captain Jason Craft.
Dickson High School graduate Colin Wall will be a sophomore this fall at Tennessee Tech where he’s studying mechanical engineering. He is the son of Deputy Jeremy Wall.
Gracie Watson is a graduate of Rossview High School in Clarksville. She is a sophomore at Belmont University in Nashville. She’s planning a career as a lawyer.
1 of 3
Each year, the TSA accepts applications and selects the scholarship recipients. The TSA scholarship program is designed for the sons and daughters of full time employees at sheriffs’ offices across Tennessee.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.