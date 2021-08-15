Sheriff Rhoades Presents TSA College Scholarships

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades recently presented Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association scholarships to three college students. Each student received a $500 scholarship award.

Hickman County High School graduate Olivia Craft will attend UT Martin this fall to start her sophomore year studying Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Craft. Her uncle is WCSO Captain Jason Craft.

Dickson High School graduate Colin Wall will be a sophomore this fall at Tennessee Tech where he’s studying mechanical engineering. He is the son of Deputy Jeremy Wall.

Gracie Watson is a graduate of Rossview High School in Clarksville. She is a sophomore at Belmont University in Nashville. She’s planning a career as a lawyer.

Each year, the TSA accepts applications and selects the scholarship recipients. The TSA scholarship program is designed for the sons and daughters of full time employees at sheriffs’ offices across Tennessee.