Sheriff Hughes Represents Tennessee in Washington, D.C.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jeff Hughes was invited to Washington, D.C. this week as part of a small group of seven Tennesseans to meet with Senator Bill Hagerty’s team and discuss important legislative issues.

The group toured the Capitol, had lunch in the Senate Dining Room with Senator Hagerty, and attended Tennessee Tuesday alongside both Senator Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Today, they’re heading to the White House for a tour — not your average workweek!

