Sheridan Public Relations Announces New Hires

Isabella Roy and Faith Henley have joined Sheridan Public Relations (SPR) as account executives, Jessi Boozer has joined as an associate account executive, and Natalie Clauson has joined as a staff associate.

Prior to joining the firm, Roy was the digital media manager and producer for PR, marketing and social media at the Savannah College of Art and Design. While at SCAD, Roy ran the university’s social media accounts, created and edited external-facing content and produced ‘On Creativity,’ a show airing nationally on Delta Airlines. She is also a graduate of SCAD, earning her bachelor of fine arts degree in writing, with a minor in creative writing.

Henley was previously the public relations coordinator for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa with a bachelor of arts degree in public relations and a minor in political science. She has interned with the UA Energy Management department, Alzheimer’s Association of Alabama, and the U.S. Department of State.

Previously, Boozer spent two years working for Southern Land Company (SLC), a privately held, full-service real estate development company of national reach, notable distinction and consistent success. With SLC, she served as public relations coordinator and was later promoted to social media manager. A Nashville native, Boozer graduated from Belmont University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. During her time at Belmont, Boozer was a member of the women’s soccer team and the PRSSA Nashville chapter. She had four internships in the industry with companies such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, Adkins Publicity, and Legacy PR & Events.

Clauson is a May 2021 graduate of the University of Georgia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in fashion merchandising. During her collegiate years, she gained PR and marketing experience through two internships. In the spring of 2020, she interned at See.Spark.Go, a communications agency providing PR, social media, and digital strategy services. That summer, she served as a partnership marketing and social media intern for Ariat International, a retail brand specializing in western-style, equestrian and workwear. Clauson also held leadership positions in her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, and The Wesley Foundation. Additionally, she served as a teacher’s assistant for American Sign Language, where she interpreted for deaf and hearing individuals.

“Each of these team members brings unique talent and perspective, along with drive and talent — those are not only great assets to our clients but also a great foundation for success in our industry,” said Jay Sheridan, president of SPR. “They have proven themselves in their previous roles, and we are thrilled that they are on board with us.”

About Sheridan Public Relations

Sheridan Public Relations is a full-service communications, public relations and marketing firm specializing in comprehensive strategies that help clients win in the marketplace. Founded in 2009, SPR is committed to remaining small and agile, and to providing exceptional service and cost-effective results across a range of industries. Learn more at www.sheridanpr.com.