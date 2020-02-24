Shay Mooney, of country duo Dan + Shay, welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Feb. 21.

Sharing the news on Instagram, “Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family. Asher has been so excited to meet you, “baby brover”. You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have the best momma on planet earth.”

The couple has one son Asher who is three years old that Shay mentions may not be too sure about baby brother, he continued, “Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house…so we might be in for a slight rude awakening.”

“Welcome to our lives, Ames Alexander 🤍 The world is already a brighter place because you’re in in! Oh, how your daddy and I have prayed over your precious life”, adds Hannah Mooney on Instagram.” I can’t believe God chose us to love you forever, but I’m sure glad He did. Now, let the adventures begin!”

Ames Alexander was born in Nashville weighing 6 lb 7 ounces measuring 19.5 inches long, reported People Country. The couple announced their pregnancy in August.

Dan + Shay announced their arena tour to begin in March at Bridgestone Arena. The duo wil have two shows in Nashville – March 6 & 7. Find tickets here.