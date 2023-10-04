Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson East Delivers Care Packages to Williamson Medical Center Staff

Olympic Gymnast, entrepreneur, and soon-to-be mom of three, Shawn Johnson East, surprised Labor and Delivery staff at Williamson Medical Center on Wednesday, September 26th with custom essential care packages on behalf of Bio-Oil®.

Bio-Oil® recently announced the launch of its ‘Labor of Love’ campaign, a nationwide initiative that celebrates Labor and Delivery teams throughout the month of September, the most popular month for birthdays. This campaign recognizes the enormity of the service, kindness, and selflessness hospital staff – including obstetricians, anesthesiologists, techs, doulas, nurses and more – offer to laboring moms during childbirth, especially during a time of year when delivery rooms are very active.

As a long-time skincare staple for expecting and new moms, Bio-Oil® knows that motherhood is a true labor of love, and to extend its support to these hospital workers, the brand is gifting custom care packages to Labor and Delivery staff at some of the busiest Labor and Delivery floors at hospitals nationwide.

Bio-Oil® has also partnered with Shawn Johnson East to surprise the Labor and Delivery staff at Williamson Medical Center, a local hospital in her hometown of Nashville, with custom care packages to support them during this extremely busy time.

“As a mom of two kids and one on the way, I know how critical the Labor and Delivery staff are in ensuring both me and my babies are healthy, cared for and supported throughout this important time,” said Shawn Johnson East. “I’m excited to be partnering with Bio-Oil® to give back to the hospital workers in my local community for their hard work and dedication during such a busy month.”

Bio-Oil® Skincare Oils are dermatologist recommended and clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and other marks due to pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, aging, and more. For more information on Bio-Oil’s portfolio of skin-loving products, visit www.shopbiooil.com.

Williamson Medical Center, part of the Williamson Health regional healthcare system, has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award® for eight years in a row.