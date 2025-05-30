Shaun Cassidy to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry

American entertainer Shaun Cassidy, whose enduring career has included singing, acting, writing, and producing, is launching his first-ever 50-city North American tour at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Road To Us is an electric evening of live music and storytelling, accompanied by a full band and delivered by the charismatic Cassidy, who—while out of the spotlight for a number of years writing and producing television—has never stopped loving live performance. His recent show, The Magic of a Midnight Sky, played to standing-room-only crowds and critical acclaim.

“The Road To Us is first about fun, then about connection—a connection I feel is more important now than ever. Be it in a concert hall or at the kitchen table, bringing people together—to laugh, cry, or blast out some hit songs—is like rocket fuel for the soul. I can’t think of a better reason to take the ultimate road trip!”, said Cassidy.

Find tickets here.

Born into a show business family, Shaun’s mother is Oscar-winning actress Shirley Jones and his father was Tony-winning actor Jack Cassidy. While still in high school, Shaun signed a contract with Warner Bros. Records and rose to stardom with three multi-platinum albums and numerous Top Ten hits, including the No. 1 “Da Doo Ron Ron.” He received a GRAMMY nomination for his efforts and performed at every major arena in the country, including Houston’s Astrodome and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Almost concurrently, he starred in the ABC television series The Hardy Boys Mysteries. Later, while appearing for over a year on Broadway in the hit musical Blood Brothers (with his half-brother David), Shaun wrote his first television pilot, American Gothic, a darkly absorbing drama that established Cassidy as a writer to be reckoned with. Shaun would go on to create, write, and/or produce a number of acclaimed series including Roar (starring Heath Ledger), Cold Case, Cover Me, The Agency, Invasion, and Emerald City. Most recently, he spent five years as executive producer/writer for the hit NBC/Netflix series New Amsterdam.

Shaun Cassidy not only survived the madness of his early teen idol days—he thrived—making his home in the wine country of Santa Barbara with his wife Tracey, their four children, and more animals than he can count. In collaboration with the non-profit No Kid Hungry, their family produces a collection of fine wines, My First Crush, which donates proceeds to help feed hungry children nationwide.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email