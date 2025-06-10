Shaq-a-Roni Pizza Now a Full-Time Member of Papa Johns Menu

It’s official: the pizza that brings big flavor from an even bigger personality is here to stay. Papa Johns is proud to announce that the Shaq-a-Roni — the larger-than-life pizza crafted in partnership with basketball superstar and Papa Johns franchisee Shaquille O’Neal — is now a full-time menu item beginning today.

Originally launched as a limited-time offering in the summer of 2020, the Shaq-a-Roni quickly became an item fans eagerly waited to enjoy, year after year, thanks to its extra-large size, extra cheese and extra pepperoni – all served on an XL pizza cut into eight foldable, shareable slices. Now, fans can enjoy this bold, cheesy masterpiece anytime they crave it.

“The Shaq-a-Roni isn’t just a pizza — it’s a slam dunk,” O’Neal said. “I’m pumped that it’s now here to stay. It’s big, it’s delicious, and it brings people together — just like pizza should.”

To welcome the Shaq-a-Roni to Papa Johns core menu, O’Neal is sending Shaq-a-Ronis to organizations supporting important causes – like youth entrepreneurship and leadership – in the communities nearest and dearest to him, including:

Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles and Baton Rouge – where fans cheered him on during his legendary basketball career

Las Vegas – home to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Atlanta – where O’Neal and his team serve Papa Johns pizza to thousands of people each week in the restaurants owned and operated by O’Neal

The Shaq-a-Roni features an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, original dough, more than half a pound of cheese and covered with extra pepperoni. The Shaq-a-Roni is now available year-round, starting at $15.99. More information about the Shaq-a-Roni pizza can be found at www.papajohns.com/shaq/. Follow Papa Johns on social on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

