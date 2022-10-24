Shania Twain to Perform her First Nashville Concert in Four Years

“Let’s Go Girls!” Shania Twain is coming to Nashville next year for a performance. The last time was back in 2018 when she held a concert at Bridgestone Arena.

Sharing, “There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch 😂 Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland at GEODIS Park on June 7th 2023??”

According to GEODIS’ calendar, this appears to be the park’s first ticketed concert. Several music artists performed at the park as part of the inaugural Nashville SC home opener. Shania’s concert is one day before CMA Fest begins, so does that mean Shania will perform during CMA Fest as well?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28th. No link has been given yet to purchase tickets. More Shania Twain news at shaniatwain.com.

About GEODIS Park

Built in the heart of Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, GEODIS Park is one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States. The 30,000-seat stadium is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, featuring a 360-degree canopy, a 65-foot-wide shared concourse and a safe standing supporter’s section. With just 150 feet of distance between the last row of seats and the touchline, GEODIS Park offers an electric matchday experience bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.