Shandus Parish Announces Candidacy for Williamson County School Board, District 9

FRANKLIN, TN – Shandus Parish, a dedicated parent and community leader, has officially declared her candidacy for the Williamson County Schools Board of Education. With a passion for public education and a commitment to the success of every student, Shandus brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the race.

About Shandus Parish

Shandus Parish is a lifelong Tennessean, born and raised in Paris, TN, and a Franklin resident since 2017. She and her family chose Williamson County for its renowned school system, where she currently has two children enrolled – one at Pearre Creek Elementary and another at Hillsboro Middle School. As an active parent volunteer and community leader, Shandus serves as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, supports her son’s Cub Scout Pack, and engages in various community service activities, including Second Harvest Food Bank and Safe Haven Family Shelter. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Belmont University and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from Bowling Green State University (OH). Her professional journey includes roles in university administration across multiple states before transitioning into her current role as a Human Resources Business Partner at IVX Health, a leading national organization for biologic and infusion therapy. Her deep roots in Williamson County and her dedication to serving others make her an ideal candidate for the school board.

Why Shandus Parish is Running

Shandus’ decision to run for the Williamson County Schools Board of Education stems from her personal journey and her unwavering belief in the transformative power of public education. “Growing up, public school was my sanctuary—a refuge of safety and enrichment where I could thrive away from my challenging home life,” she shares. “For me, school was more than just a place to learn. It was a place where I had agency, where my income, background, and zip code didn’t matter. Now, as a parent, I want to ensure that every child in Williamson County has access to the same opportunities that shaped my life.”

Priorities and Vision

If elected, Shandus’ priorities include strengthening teacher recruitment and retention, fostering community support for educators, and ensuring the well-being of all students through sound policy and budget decisions. She is committed to maintaining a focus on student achievement, enhancing academic programs, and ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for every student. Shandus strongly believes in the power of community partnerships, particularly in workforce and career education, to prepare students for success beyond graduation. She brings a wealth of experience in aligning organizational priorities and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, which she aims to leverage for the benefit of Williamson County Schools.

Addressing Challenges in Education

Shandus recognizes the critical issue of teacher recruitment, especially in challenging subject areas such as Special Education, Math, and High School Sciences. She advocates for a culture shift in how the community supports teachers and proposes creative solutions to increase compensation and benefits, address policy barriers, and enhance the overall environment for educators. “I am committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where every educator feels valued and where every student has the opportunity to thrive,” she emphasized.

Join the Campaign

Shandus Parish invites residents of District 9 and Williamson County to join her campaign and be part of a movement dedicated to ensuring the success and well-being of every student in Williamson County Schools. Together, we can build a brighter future for our children and our community. For more information and to get involved, visit Shandus’ campaign website at www.voteshandus.com.

The Williamson County District 9 School Board election will be held on August 1, 2024.