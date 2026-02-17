Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return to McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry are back at McDonald’s starting February 17, 2026, bringing the beloved minty green treats back to menus nationwide for a limited time. Shamrock season has officially arrived at the Golden Arches, and fans of these seasonal favorites will want to act fast before they disappear.

What Is the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake?

The Shamrock Shake is one of McDonald’s most iconic seasonal menu items. This fan-favorite treat is made with classic McDonald’s vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock syrup and topped with whipped cream. The result is a creamy, minty shake that has become synonymous with the early spring season and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

What Is the OREO Shamrock McFlurry?

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry puts a cookie-filled twist on the classic Shamrock flavor. This dessert combines McDonald’s vanilla soft serve with Shamrock syrup and OREO cookie pieces mixed throughout. For fans who love the minty Shamrock taste but want added crunch and chocolate flavor, the OREO Shamrock McFlurry delivers the best of both worlds.

When Are the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Available in 2026?

Both the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry returned to participating McDonald’s locations on February 17, 2026. As limited-time offerings, these seasonal treats are only available while supplies last. McDonald’s has not announced an official end date, so fans are encouraged to get them before they leave the menu.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email