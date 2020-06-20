



The Shalom Foundation is hosting a special fundraiser in which Tennesseans can help provide face masks to vulnerable families in Guatemala.

For every face mask or t-shirt purchased through their “Buy One Give One” campaign, The Shalom Foundation will donate a triple layer cotton face mask to help safeguard Guatemalan families in need during this COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a grave shortage of face masks that are necessary for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Guatemala; and Tennesseans now have the opportunity to be a part of the solution through participating in this fundraiser.

The Shalom Foundation’s “Buy One Give One” campaign will be open for the next two weeks, so the time to act is now! These are trying and uncertain times for everyone, but we know many are asking how they can help. Here is your opportunity. Join the incredible mission to provide hope and healing to Guatemala’s most vulnerable and cover them with care by buying a face mask or t-shirt today.

“Currently, 2 out of 3 Guatemalans live on less than $2 per day leaving little margin to provide food for their families, much less to afford basic health necessities to shield them from the virus. Our goal is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Tennesseans have the incredible opportunity to give back and show love through The Shalom Foundation’s “Buy One Give One” face mask campaign. We are committed to sending a face mask to Guatemala for every purchase here in the USA. I hope you’ll join us in protecting lives locally and abroad,” states Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Shalom Foundation, Steve Moore.

About The Shalom Foundation

The Shalom Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) based out of Franklin, TN that exists to bring hope and holistic healing to underprivileged children in Guatemala by providing free, life-changing medical care. Steve Moore, the founder of The Shalom Foundation and former CEO of the Country Music Association, saw the great need in Guatemala for safe healthcare and decided to do something about it. The Moore Pediatric Surgery Center located in Guatemala City, Guatemala, addresses the desperate medical and health needs of vulnerable children by providing pediatric surgeries that span 10 different specialties. In 2019, The Shalom Foundation:

LINK TO FUNDRAISER:https://stores. inksoft.com/the_shalom_ foundation/shop/home



