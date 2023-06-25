Shakey Graves Confirms Fall Tour Stop in Nashville

Shakey Graves is set to head out on an extensive North American tour this fall with a stop in Nashville on November 1st at The Ryman.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th, with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, June 27th. Fans can visit ShakeyGraves.com for a full list of dates, information, and to sign-up for the artist pre-sale.

In celebration, Shakey Graves is releasing a two song EP which includes “Ready or Not,” a duet with rising star Sierra Ferrell, and an intimate demo of the song. The original is already a bona-fide streaming hit, with over 15M global streams. Take a listen here.

“This song was written in the mountains with my bandmate Cameron Neal, it was a quiet ballad about a lifetime and we loved it,” Shakey Graves’ Alejandro Rose-Garcia says in a release. “Upon playing it more and more, it kept transforming and we recorded it in as many different ways as we could. In the back of my mind, I was always curious what it would sound like in the style of a fully produced 70’s pop duet, and upon talking to Cameron we both agreed that our recent tour mate Sierra Ferrell would knock it out of the park. As luck would have it, Sierra appeared in Texas for a brief weekend and we recorded her part in a couple hours. Suddenly, there it was, just as I had hoped and better than I had imagined. Ready or not has quickly become my all-consuming way of life.”