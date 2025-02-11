Shake Shacks Offers Valentine’s Day BOGO Deal

What’s Valentine’s Day without a little label confusion? Whether it’s love, a situationship, or just good company, we’ve got you covered.

From Tuesday, 2/11, through Monday, 2/17, Shake Shack is serving up a SmokeShack BOGO* you don’t want to miss. No need to define what you are—just grab your bestie, your boo, or whoever and enjoy this fiery favorite with code BEMINE.

With applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun, the SmokeShack brings the heat — no matter your connection.

Order through the Shack AppOpens in a new window and make your Valentine’s week deliciously uncomplicated.

* Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com, and fulfilled during the period 2/11/2025 through 2/17/2025 (“Promotional Period”), at participating US Shake Shack locations (excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums). Offer not valid for drive-thru orders or orders made through third-party delivery apps. Limit one (1) free single patty SmokeShack per order. Max savings of $10.49. Must add a combination of at least two (2) single patty SmokeShacks to cart prior to checkout. Offer excludes all paid add-ons such as avocado and bacon. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Must use promotional code ‘BEMINE’ at checkout.

Source: Shake Shack

