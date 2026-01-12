Shake Shack’s Korean-Style Menu Returns Nationwide

Shake Shack brings back its popular Korean-Style menu for a third limited run, launching nationwide on Friday, January 9, 2026, with exclusive early access for Shack App users beginning Tuesday, January 6. This year’s iteration introduces two brand-new menu items alongside returning fan favorites, featuring bold gochujang flavors and innovative sweet-heat combinations that expand the premium burger chain’s culinary offerings.

K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites Mark First Saucy Chicken Innovation

The K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites represent Shake Shack’s inaugural venture into saucy chicken bites, featuring antibiotic-free whole white-meat chicken pieces coated in a spicy-sweet sesame gochujang glaze. The chicken bites are finished with fresh scallions and served with the customer’s choice of dipping sauce, providing a shareable appetizer option that complements the existing Korean-Style lineup.

K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake Blends Sweet and Heat Elements

Breaking new ground in Shake Shack’s frozen custard offerings, the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake combines gochujang caramel frozen custard with whipped cream and an additional drizzle of gochujang caramel. This dessert innovation balances sweet and spicy flavor profiles, creating a unique beverage experience that extends the Korean-inspired menu beyond savory items.

K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich Returns with Kimchi Slaw

The returning K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich features antibiotic-free, hand-breaded whole white-meat chicken breast glazed in spicy-sweet sesame gochujang sauce. The sandwich is topped with fresh scallions and kimchi slaw made with Choi’s Kimchi, served on a toasted potato bun. This menu item showcases Shake Shack’s collaboration with authentic kimchi producers to deliver traditional Korean flavors.

K-Shack BBQ Burger Combines American and Korean Flavor Profiles

The K-Shack BBQ Burger returns with a made-to-order quarter-pound patty of 100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, crispy sweet onions, fresh scallions, and savory Korean BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. Each patty weighs approximately 4 ounces before cooking, maintaining Shake Shack’s commitment to fresh, never-frozen beef preparations.

K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries Feature Kimchi Seasoning

Completing the Korean-Style menu, the K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries feature Shake Shack’s signature crispy crinkle-cut fries dusted with kimchi seasoning and served with a side of Korean BBQ sauce. Customers can upgrade this side dish with cheese sauce for an additional flavor dimension, combining traditional American loaded fries with Korean-inspired seasonings.

Early Access Available Through Shake Shack Mobile App

Shack App users receive exclusive early access to the Korean-Style menu starting Tuesday, January 6, three days before the nationwide launch. The mobile application provides priority access to limited-time menu offerings and enables customers to order ahead for pickup or delivery. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Limited-Time Availability Creates Urgency for Korean Menu Return

Shake Shack emphasizes the temporary nature of the Korean-Style menu, encouraging customers to visit locations while the items remain available. The chain has not announced an end date for the promotion, maintaining the exclusivity and urgency associated with limited-time culinary offerings. This marks the third return of the Korean-Style menu by customer demand.

For more information about Shake Shack’s Korean-Style menu and location details, visit the Shake Shack website.

