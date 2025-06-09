Shake Shack Sprinkled with Pride 2025

This month, Shake Shack is celebrating Pride with a new partner and a special menu addition as part of their Sprinkled with Pride campaign. The restaurant chain has teamed up with GLAAD, running the promotion from June 1st extending into July.

During this period, customers can customize any shake or frozen custard by adding sprinkles for 50 cents, with all sprinkle proceeds going directly to support GLAAD. The leading nonprofit organization champions LGBTQ+ acceptance and serves as a force for change in media advocacy, working to shape culture and amplify LGBTQ+ voices and visibility.

The partnership aims to drive real impact by ensuring fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community while fostering meaningful connections with LGBTQ+ audiences and consumers. Customers can add sprinkles not only to classic shake and frozen custard options but also to the new Summer Shakes that are currently available.

This initiative aligns with Shake Shack’s mission to “Stand For Something Good,” demonstrating their commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ causes through their business operations.

Source: Shake Shack

