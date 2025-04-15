Shake Shack’s Black Truffle Menu Available for Limited Time

Don’t write off the Black Truffle Menu just yet.

Before we close the books on these fan favorites, we’re giving everyone to the most delicious tax refund of the season.

From Thursday, April 10th – Sunday, April 27th, enjoy a Free Black Truffle Burger (Single), Black Truffle ‘Shroom or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a purchase of $10.40 or more – you know that form.

No confusing forms, no complicated filings—just use code TRUFFLETAX at checkout, and we’ll process your return in the most delicious way possible.

A little bit about the items:

Black Truffle Burger – A quarter-pound* per patty of 100% Angus beef topped with Gruyere cheese and black truffle sauce made with real black truffle oil and our crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun.

Black Truffle ‘Shroom – Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with black truffle sauce made with real black truffle oil and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun.

Black Truffle Parmesan Fries – Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with parmesan cheese and served with black truffle sauce made with real black truffle oil.

