Shake Shack Rolls Out Hot Dog Menu for Limited Time

Summer’s heating up – and so are we. Shake Shack is rolling out its first-ever Dog Days, hot dog menu nationwide starting Tuesday, July 15, just in time for National Hot Dog Day on July 16.

We’re serving up a new lineup of limited-time Flat Top Dogs, made with 100% Vienna® Beef from the pros in Chicago.

Inspired by nostalgic American favorites, these dogs are topped with craveable combos like Angus beef chili, fried pickles, chopped bacon, melted cheese and crispy onions. And for even more sizzle, Shake Shack is offering a special hot dog deal throughout the campaign: 2 Hot Dogs (Classic or limited-time) for just $8.00*.

The Full Hot Dog Lineup:

Angus Beef Chili Dog – 100% Vienna ® Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s 100% Angus beef chili and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun.

– 100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s 100% Angus beef chili and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun. High Heat Dog – 100% Vienna ® Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar and American cheese, a hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika, and chopped cherry peppers on a toasted potato bun.

– 100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar and American cheese, a hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika, and chopped cherry peppers on a toasted potato bun. Fried Pickle Dog – 100% Vienna ® Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s fried pickles, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, and melted cheddar and American cheese on a toasted potato bun.

– 100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s fried pickles, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, and melted cheddar and American cheese on a toasted potato bun. Crispy Onion Cheese Dog – 100% Vienna ® Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar and American cheese and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun.

– 100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar and American cheese and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun. Classic Hot Dog – 100% beef from the pros at Vienna ® Beef in Chicago

– 100% beef from the pros at Vienna Beef in Chicago Angus Beef Chili Cheese Dog – 100% Vienna® Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s 100% Angus beef chili, melted cheddar and American cheese, and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun.

With these Hot Dogs in hand, Summer is in full swing!

*TERMS & CONDITIONS

Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com, and fulfilled during the period 07/15/2025 through 08/11/2025

Source: Shake Shack

