Shake Shack Officially Adds Onion Rings to Permanent Menu

Shake Shack has officially added Onion Rings to its permanent menu nationwide. The crispy beer-battered rings, made with sweet Spanish onions, were originally introduced as a limited-time offering alongside the French Onion Burger during the fall and winter seasons.

The Onion Rings come with a choice of complimentary dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard, BBQ, or the signature Shack Sauce. Guests can also add cheese sauce for an additional charge. The new permanent menu addition provides a crunchy, savory side option to complement Shake Shack’s burgers and chicken sandwiches.

For more information, visit www.shakeshack.com.

