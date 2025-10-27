Shake Shack Offers New App Deals

Starting Wednesday, 10/22, we’re dropping another hack you can snag every day in the Shack App or at shakeshack.com.

Here’s the lineup:

$1 Sodas*

$3 Crinkle Cut Fries*

$5 Classic Shakes*

$5 Classic Shakes

Get any Classic Shake: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Black & White, Vanilla & Chocolate, Cookies & Cream or our newly added Coffee Shake— all for just $5 each. No secret handshake or code required at checkout.

$3 Crinkle Cut Friess

And because sweet always needs a little salty, grab our crispy, golden Crinkle Cut Fries for $3, the perfect sidekick to your shake (or, honestly, your soda, your burger, or your life).

$1 Sodas

And don’t sleep on the original hack: $1 Sodas. Whether you’re craving a Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Fanta Orange, grab a small or go big with a large — it’s still just a buck.

Go ahead, treat yourself and maybe even a friend or two… sip, snack, and shake up your day. Only in the Shack App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: https://shakeshack.app.link/ft4a3bU0CXb

Source: Shake Shack

