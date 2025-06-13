Shake Shack Offers BOGO Deal for Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, Shake Shack is going full Dad Mode.

From Monday, 6/9 – Monday, 6/16, customers can buy one Double ShackBurger and get another one free. It’s Shake Shack’s way of celebrating the ones who sacrifice their last fry, make their families get to the airport 3 hours early, and always have the perfect dad joke. Because what says full dad mode more than two doubles for the price of one.

The Double ShackBurger features two made-to-order, quarter pound* patties of 100% Angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun. (contains sesame, eggs, milk, soy, wheat, and gluten) *Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking

Source: Shake Shack

