Shake Shack Launches Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu

Shake Shack is bringing a taste of the clubhouse to locations nationwide with a new limited-time menu inspired by pimento cheese, the beloved Southern staple known as the “caviar of the South.” Available starting March 31, 2026, the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu puts Shake Shack’s signature spin on the iconic spread by swapping traditional mayo and red peppers for ShackSauce and chopped cherry peppers, creating a rich, creamy blend with a spicy kick.

What Is the Shake Shack Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu?

The Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu features two new items built around Shake Shack’s reimagined pimento cheese spread, made with aged cheddar and spicy peppers.

Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger — A made-to-order quarter-pound patty of 100% Angus beef topped with creamy pimento cheese spread, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun.

Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich — Antibiotic-free, hand-breaded white-meat chicken breast topped with pimento cheese spread, shredded lettuce, pickles and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun.

When Is the Shake Shack Pimento Cheese Menu Available?

The Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu launches nationwide on March 31, 2026, and is available for a limited time while supplies last.

How to Get a Free Shake Shack Pimento Cheese Burger or Chicken Sandwich

From April 9–12, 2026, Shake Shack is offering a BOGO deal on the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu. Use promo code PIMENTO when ordering through the Shack app, website, or in-Shack to buy one Pimento Cheese Burger or Chicken Sandwich and get one free. Simply add any combination of single Pimento Cheese Burger or Chicken Sandwich to your order and enter the code before checkout.

Source: Shake Shack

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email