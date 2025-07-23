Shake Shack Introduces Mini Raspberry Popping Boba

Shake Shack is turning up the flavor with a playful new twist on its beverages. The burger chain introduces Mini Raspberry Popping Boba, a limited-time add-on that upgrades drinks with a burst of juicy, sweet-meets-tart raspberry flavor. Customers can enjoy the innovative topping in their Shack-made Lemonade, Iced Tea, or Fifty/Fifty™.

Each sip delivers a fun sensory surprise as the mini boba pearls zip up the straw and pop in diners’ mouths, adding a refreshingly unexpected kick to their Shack drink. Whether customers are chasing the summer heat or just seeking a cool twist, this new offering promises to shake up their day.

The Mini Raspberry Popping Boba is available at Shake Shack locations nationwide for a limited time. Bold, bright, and bringing boba to the beloved burger joint – it’s officially boba time at Shake Shack.

Source: Shake Shack

