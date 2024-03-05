Shake Shack Hosting Deals for Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Lights, camera, action! Join us for an award-worthy guessing game during Hollywood’s Biggest Night! The 2024 Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024

How long will Tinseltown’s grandest spectacle last? Will it be an epic marathon or a swift sprint? We have crunched the numbers and predicted a runtime of 3 hours and 31 minutes! This prediction was calculated by marketing agency Known, whose custom modeling incorporated both recency-weighted time series and “show-component” (e.g., host, presentations, performances, ads, etc.) analysis to predict length based on publicly available data. If the award show goes OVER that time, we will offer free Chicken Shacks with $10 minimum purchase and if it goes UNDER that time, we will offer free SmokeShacks with $10 minimum purchase. Terms apply.

Fingers crossed the host feels a bit long-winded and sends us home with the best award of the night—Chicken Shacks. Or maybe those commercial breaks just breeze by, and we’ll be rewarded with delicious SmokeShacks. Either way, we all go home winners. Head to Shake Shack’s Instagram page to get in on the excitement and await the star-studded results!

Why you’ll wanna take a bite

Our Chicken Shack is made with crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun. This sandwich is so good, you’ll thank us first in your awards speech.

Inspired by the smoky flavors of bacon, The SmokeShack is a cheeseburger made from all-natural Angus beef topped with applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce. A fan favorite, this sandwich is sure to bring the sweet, savory heat.

