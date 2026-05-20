Shake Shack Gives Back on National Rescue Dog Day 2026

Shake Shack is marking National Rescue Dog Day on May 20, 2026, by donating $1 from every Hot Dog sold to Tails That Teach, a nonprofit that uses the bond between children and animals to promote kindness, empathy, and early childhood education. More Eat & Drink News

What Is National Rescue Dog Day?

National Rescue Dog Day is an awareness campaign shining a light on the millions of dogs sitting in shelters across the country waiting for a home. The day encourages people to consider adoption and support organizations working to connect dogs with loving families.

How Is Shake Shack Participating?

On May 20, 2026, Shake Shack is donating $1 from every Hot Dog sold at company-operated locations to Tails That Teach. The promotion excludes Shacks located in airports, stadiums, and roadways.

What Is Tails That Teach?

Tails That Teach is a nonprofit dedicated to building empathy and responsibility in children through their connection with animals. The organization partners with humane societies, rescue groups, veterinary clinics, pediatric offices, and community organizations to distribute children’s books at no cost. Those books are used in humane education programs, pet adoption packets, and school literacy initiatives.

Source: Shake Shack