Shake Shack Debuts True Love Shake for Valentine’s Day

Shake Shack is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2026 with the introduction of the True Love Shake, a limited-time seasonal offering designed to honor love in all its forms. The layered frozen custard creation features a dramatic crackable chocolate shell and arrives with special promotional pricing on two key dates in February.

What Makes the True Love Shake Unique

The True Love Shake showcases Shake Shack’s signature vanilla frozen custard as its base, blended with strawberry purée for a classic Valentine’s combination. The shake is then coated in a rich dark chocolate shell designed to crack when bitten or sipped, creating an interactive dessert experience. The presentation is completed with chocolate whipped cream and decorative strawberry curls on top, delivering both visual appeal and indulgent flavor layers.

Red Tuesday Deal: 50% Off True Love Shake

On Red Tuesday, February 10, 2026—recognized as the biggest breakup day of the year—Shake Shack is offering 50% off the True Love Shake. This promotion acknowledges that Valentine’s season brings different emotions for different people, providing an opportunity for guests to treat themselves while celebrating independence. The discount applies throughout the day at participating locations.

Valentine’s Day Buy One Get One Free Offer

Valentine’s Day itself, February 14, 2026, brings a buy one get one free deal on the True Love Shake. This promotion allows guests to share the dessert with a romantic partner, friend, or family member, or simply enjoy both shakes themselves. The flexible offer recognizes that Valentine’s Day celebrations extend beyond traditional romantic relationships.

Limited Availability for Valentine’s Season

The True Love Shake is available for a limited time during the Valentine’s season at Shake Shack locations. Guests interested in trying the seasonal shake or taking advantage of the special promotional pricing should visit their nearest Shake Shack during the February promotion period. Visit the Shake Shack website for location details and additional information.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email