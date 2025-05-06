Shake Shack Celebrates National Hamburger Month

This May, we are celebrating National Hamburger Month with 32 days packed with delicious deals.

We are not picking favorites. Each week, we are offering a different Shake Shack single burger for free with a $10 minimum purchase. Every Shake Shack burger is crafted with 100% Angus beef and made-to-order with the highest quality ingredients, so you don’t have to sacrifice quality for a good deal.

Plan your visit, to grab your favorite or try all four throughout the month! Order on the Shack App, online or at a kiosk in-Shack – just use code BURGERMONTH.

5/1 – 5/11: SmokeShack

5/12 – 5/18: Bacon Cheeseburger

5/19 – 5/25: Avocado Bacon Burger

5/26 – 6/1: ShackBurger

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com, and fulfilled starting on Thursday, May 1st 2025 through Sunday, June 1st 2025 (“Promotional Period”), containing the specified promotional burger of that day (“Promotional Burger”) (see Blog Post for the official list of Promotional Burgers and the dates they will be offered), at participating US Shake Shack locations (excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums). Offer not valid for drive-thru orders or orders made through third-party delivery apps. Limit one (1) free Promotional Burger per order. Max savings equal to the price of the Promotional Burger (from $8.49 – $11.49). Order total must include a minimum of $10 worth of food or beverage products (including burgers, sandwiches, fries, chicken bites, hotdogs, drinks, shakes, frozen custard, poochinis, bag o’ bones), excluding the cost of the Promotional Burger, gift card purchases and, any applicable taxes, delivery fees or other fees. Must add at least (1) applicable Promotional Burger to cart prior to checkout. Offer excludes all paid add-ons such as avocado and bacon. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Must use promotional code ‘BURGERMONTH‘ at checkout. Code is case sensitive. Offer code will only work in all caps.

Source: Shake Shack

