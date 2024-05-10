Shake Shack and The Westminster Kennel Club Team Up for Promotions

Shake Shack and The Westminster Kennel Club are teaming up for the Best in Shack promotion.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will bring over 200 dog breeds together to compete for the coveted “Best in Show” title on May 13th and May 14th. Year after year (for the past 148 years!), the same 35 breeds have dominated the top spot at the show, leaving a whopping 165 breeds as underdogs.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we are offering a Free SmokeShack with $10 minimum purchase from May 10th through May 19th. Just use the code BESTINSHACK at a kiosk in-Shack, via the Shack App or online at shakeshack.com*. And the celebration doesn’t end there! If an underdog wins “Best in Show” on May 14th, we’ll be offering a Free Hot Dog with any purchase on May 15th! Use code UNDERDOG on our digital channels to redeem this offer for one day only**.

We are kicking this promotion off with a Yappy Hour at our original Madison Square Park Shack from 3:00pm – 5:00pm on May 10th. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the event during these hours to Westminster’s Breed Rescue Initiative***. Stop by the Yappy Hour for a chance to win tickets to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and see the reigning champion, Buddy Holly.

To follow along or even attend the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in-person, click hereOpens in a new window. We know you will be tugging at the leash ‘til the results are in!

Source: Shake Shack

