Shady Rays Sunglasses Store Coming to Franklin

Shady Rays will open in Franklin at the CoolSprings Galleria.

The mall shared on its social media, “Shady Rays is COMING SOON to CoolSprings Galleria!” The store will be located on the lower level next to Pandora. This will be the second location to open in Tennessee; the first one opened in Pigeon Forge in 2024.

Shady Rays is known for its polarized sunglasses. Each pair of sunglasses is crafted with the highest quality materials to ensure optimal performance and protection against harmful UV rays. The brand offers its exclusive Shady Rays Limited Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty and Lost & Broken protection. Shady Rays also sells high-quality lifestyle gear, including Snow Goggles, UV Shirts, Prescription glasses, Blue Light Glasses, and more.

At this time, no opening date has been announced.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email