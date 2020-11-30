Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia Announces Closure

As movie theatres closed and some have reopened, Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia announces it will close at the end of 2020.

The family-owned business shared the news via Facebook, stating, “We have very sad news! Shady Brook Cinemas will be closing December 31, 2020. The Vinson family has provided four different venues of cinema entertainment over the last few decades. Most people today would remember the Sundown Drive In, the Polk Theater and of course, Shady Brook Cinemas. There were a couple smaller venues that Vince Vinson’s father had prior to these.”

“2020 has been a devastating year for so many businesses and it has certainly taken its toll on us as well. Many theaters across the nation are making the decision to close down for up to a year in hopes things will rebound. Mr. Vinson has made the heartbreaking decision to close indefinitely. We will be having a few holiday specials over the next few weeks to celebrate with our customers,” they continued.