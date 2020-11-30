Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia Announces Closure

As movie theatres closed and some have reopened, Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia announces it will close at the end of 2020.
The family-owned business shared the news via Facebook, stating, “We have very sad news! Shady Brook Cinemas will be closing December 31, 2020. The Vinson family has provided four different venues of cinema entertainment over the last few decades. Most people today would remember the Sundown Drive In, the Polk Theater and of course, Shady Brook Cinemas. There were a couple smaller venues that Vince Vinson’s father had prior to these.”
The message ended, “This breaks our heart to make this announcement, but there simply hasn’t been enough support to maintain being open and we, like many other businesses, are at a loss for other solutions at this point.”
For those customers who have gift cards or coupons, you must use them by December 31, 2020.
Shady Brook Cinemas 12 is an independently owned 12-screen movie theater in Columbia owned by Vince Vinson. The theatre was built in 1983 with four screens, adding two more screens in the 80s and in its latest renovations adding more screens. The Vinson family has a long history with entertainment venues, they purchased the Dan-Dee drive-in on Pulaski Highway in the 50s followed by the Sundown Drive-in, which closed in the 80s. In the 70s, the family purchased the Polk Theatre in downtown Columbia.
For the latest news, visit Shady Brook Cinemas on Facebook.