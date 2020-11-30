Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia Announces Closure

Donna Vissman
Shady Brook Cinemas
photo from Shady Brook Cinemas Facebook

As movie theatres closed and some have reopened, Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia announces it will close at the end of 2020.

The family-owned business shared the news via Facebook, stating, “We have very sad news! Shady Brook Cinemas will be closing December 31, 2020. The Vinson family has provided four different venues of cinema entertainment over the last few decades. Most people today would remember the Sundown Drive In, the Polk Theater and of course, Shady Brook Cinemas. There were a couple smaller venues that Vince Vinson’s father had prior to these.”

“2020 has been a devastating year for so many businesses and it has certainly taken its toll on us as well. Many theaters across the nation are making the decision to close down for up to a year in hopes things will rebound. Mr. Vinson has made the heartbreaking decision to close indefinitely. We will be having a few holiday specials over the next few weeks to celebrate with our customers,” they continued.

The message ended, “This breaks our heart to make this announcement, but there simply hasn’t been enough support to maintain being open and we, like many other businesses, are at a loss for other solutions at this point.”

For those customers who have gift cards or coupons, you must use them by December 31, 2020.

Shady Brook Cinemas 12 is an independently owned 12-screen movie theater in Columbia owned by Vince Vinson. The theatre was built in 1983 with four screens, adding two more screens in the 80s and in its latest renovations adding more screens. The Vinson family has a long history with entertainment venues, they purchased the Dan-Dee drive-in on Pulaski Highway in the 50s followed by the Sundown Drive-in, which closed in the 80s. In the 70s, the family purchased the Polk Theatre in downtown Columbia.

