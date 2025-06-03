June 3, 2025 – Shack Hacks are here, and we’re kicking things off with a bang (or should we say pop)!

Starting Wednesday, May 28th, you can unlock your first Shack Hack: any size soda for just $1, only when you order through the Shack App or shakeshack.com

You read that right. $1 soda anytime only when you order online in the app. So, whether you’re craving a Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Fanta Orange, grab a small or go big with a large — it’s only a buck.

So, order now and unlock your first Shack Hack. It’s the perfect way to cool off and level up your Shack order, all summer long.

Source: Shake Shack

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email