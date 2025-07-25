Sewage Overflow Contaminates Grassland Creek; Residents Warned to Avoid Water

July 25, 2025 – Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is investigating after residents reported a sewage overflow from a private wastewater treatment plant in Grassland owned by Central States Water Resources – Limestone Water Utility Operating Company.

The sewage overflow has been confirmed and is evident in Cartwright Creek and in the neighborhood recreational park off Recreation Road. No sewage has been identified upstream of the treatment plant at 1006 Treatment Plant Road in Franklin. The cause of the sewage overflow has not been confirmed at the time of this post.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Division of Water Resources (DWR) has responded to the site and is working with WCEMA to ensure the owner/operator properly addresses the situation. WCEMA and TDEC are working with the operator to develop a remediation plan to mitigate any additional sewage flow and conduct remediation of the environment. TDEC has obtained water samples from the site for testing, and the results are expected next week. Additional testing will be conducted, and the results monitored throughout the clean-up process.

As a precaution, residents are advised to avoid contact with Cartwright Creek in the River Rest neighborhood in Grassland. Residents should avoid the areas in red on the map. Please keep children and pets away from the water while the utility company conducts necessary repairs and remediation. If an individual or pet does come in contact with the water or sewage overflow, residents should thoroughly wash down with soap and water.

SOURCE: Williamson County EMA

