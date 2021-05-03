Flash Flood Warning in Effect, More Strong to Severe Storms on the Way

By
Andrea Hinds
-
storm
Stock Photo

Many of you may have already had some severe weather this morning or maybe just a deluge of rain. The National Weather Service (NWS) says we can expect more severe weather again tonight across Middle Tennessee.

Flash Flood Warning in Effect

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklin, Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Thompson`s Station, Lobelville, Nunnelly, Primm Springs, Lyles, Williamsport, Hampshire, Kimmins, Santa Fe,
Pleasantville, Bucksnort, Leipers Fork and I-65 East Of Columbia.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Remember: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Severe Weather Forecast

Stay weather aware, as a round of severe weather is expected to occur mainly after midnight.

Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. As always, with Middle Tennessee weather, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Unfortunately, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday in the late morning and afternoon hours. Some severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.

Live Weather Radar

photo: NWS

FORECAST SUMMARY from NWS:
• Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through midday Monday then clear out in the afternoon
• More showers and storms arrive Monday night into early Tuesday, and some could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats
• Another wave of showers and storms is expected late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon, with more possibly severe with damaging winds and large hail
• Rain ends Wednesday morning, with a few showers possible Thursday and cooler weather the rest of the week

