SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado Watch, Winds, Flooding

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

Timing still looks between 11-2 for the biggest threat to Middle Tennessee. Winds will increase soon and rain is not far away.

Tornado Watch

This is a day to be specifically be “Weather Aware”

We expect at the very least a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and probably a Tornado Watch for later this morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect, and flooding is probable. We will update this article as needed.

From the NWS

High Wind Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-032100- /O.CON.KOHX.HW.W.0001.230303T1200Z-230304T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will ramp up starting around 3 am CST. With grounds already wet, some trees will come down much easier leading to power outages. Be sure to fully charge cell phones tonight so you will be able reliably receive any additional Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings that may be issued on Friday. Winds will begin to relax from west to east starting around sunset Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. && $$ 21

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 331 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-040945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 331 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...corrected.... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong gradient winds are expected to start blowing around 6 am and by 9 am, sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. Winds will begin relaxing around 6 pm Friday evening. Mixed into the non-thunderstorm winds, several severe storms will be possible. Additional damaging straight line winds and a few tornadoes will be possible from 9 am in the west to about 3 pm on the Cumberland Plateau.

Today Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Temperature rising to near 69 by 10am, then falling to around 57 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south southwest 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.