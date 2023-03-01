SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE 3-1-2023

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Maury County. Again we expect the area to be extended. But, for now here is what we know

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 137 PM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-021945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 137 PM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. As a cold front moves our way tonight, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms whereby damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible. In addition to the severe threat, the cold front will begin to slow down as it approaches southern areas this evening. Cells will move roughly parallel to the boundary and set the stage for flooding with 1 to 2 inch overnight amounts being common, but a few spots may approach 3 inches. The highest risk for flooding and severe weather will be south of I-40. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Tonight`s cold front will begin lifting back to the north as a warm front on Thursday. Dynamics will ramp up with additional heavy rainfall being possible during the day. Areas across southern Middle TN will be particularly vulnerable to the flood threat given the expected prior rainfall amounts. Through Friday, 3 inch rainfall totals or better are expected across the south with 1-2 inch amounts north. The final chance of severe storms will occur early Friday morning as the primary frontal boundary and pre frontal forcing moves through. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will all be possible across the entire mid state from 6 AM in our west to noon along the Plateau. Look for windy advisory level conditions to come into play Thursday night and Friday. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph is looking more and more likely, particularly on Friday afternoon.