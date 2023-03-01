SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE 3-1-2023

By
Clark Shelton
-

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Maury County. Again we expect the area to be extended. But, for now here is what we know

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN
137 PM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

As a cold front moves our way tonight, there is a risk of severe
thunderstorms whereby damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are
all possible. In addition to the severe threat, the cold front will
begin to slow down as it approaches southern areas this evening.
Cells will move roughly parallel to the boundary and set the stage
for flooding with 1 to 2 inch overnight amounts being common, but a
few spots may approach 3 inches. The highest risk for flooding and
severe weather will be south of I-40.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Tonight`s cold front will begin lifting back to the north as a warm
front on Thursday. Dynamics will ramp up with additional heavy
rainfall being possible during the day. Areas across southern Middle
TN will be particularly vulnerable to the flood threat given the
expected prior rainfall amounts. Through Friday, 3 inch rainfall
totals or better are expected across the south with 1-2 inch amounts
north.

The final chance of severe storms will occur early Friday morning as
the primary frontal boundary and pre frontal forcing moves through.
Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will all be possible
across the entire mid state from 6 AM in our west to noon along the
Plateau.

Look for windy advisory level conditions to come into play Thursday
night and Friday. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph is looking more and more
likely, particularly on Friday afternoon.

 

