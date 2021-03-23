Severe Weather Threat Predicted for Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mphA 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between midnight and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

howers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.