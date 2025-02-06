Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon 2-6-2025

The NWS has revised their forecast and now think the Mid-State could see strong storms this afternoon with some being Severe.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

