Severe Weather Possible For Your Monday Morning Commute

By
Clark Shelton
-
weather-alert

The chances for severe weather during your Monday morning commute look pretty good according to the NWS in Nashville. Flooding rains and straight-line winds seem to be the biggest concern. We will be monitoring the situation overnight and updating as needed. You can find Live traffic conditions and weather updates including our Live weather radar for your area by clicking here.

From the NWS- Nashville:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
417 PM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-071130-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
417 PM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

A few strong storms are possible this evening, and maybe just before
dawn as well across the northwest only. The bigger risk of severe
storms will be after sunrise Monday.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

There is a risk for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms across
Middle TN on Monday. Damaging wind gusts are the most likely hazard
but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any
information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following
all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here