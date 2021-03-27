Multiple Rounds of Storms Expected Saturday

UPDATE: March 27, 8am

Multiple rounds of storms are expected on Saturday. The first round is moving across middle Tennessee this morning with a torrential downpour, hail, thunder and lightning. Lots of reports of hail in Williamson County, especially in the Spring Hill area and strong winds have been reported throughout the area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Franklin TN, Smyrna TN, La Vergne TN in effect until 8:45 AM CDT

Rain is expected to dissipate by later afternoon to early evening. Another round of storms is expected tonight, with the worst of these evening storms most likely will occur between 10 PM and 2 AM, says NashSevereWx.

Biggest threats (from NWS): heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, so if you live in a flood prone area keep this in mind! Also remember that if you encounter flooded roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown! However, these storms will also pose a risk for a few tornadoes, thunderstorm wind gusts up to 75 mph, and large hail. Know where your safe place and shelter is located in case a warning is issued for your home today or tonight!

UPDATE: March 27, 7am

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:30am for Davidson, Northeastern Maury, Southwestern Sumner, Williamson and Cheatham Counties.

At 656 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ashland City to 12 miles east of Centerville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Franklin, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Thompson’s Station, Pegram, Hermitage, Fairview and Bellevue.

This includes the following highways:

Interstate 40 between mile markers 183 and 219.

Interstate 65 between mile markers 54 and 101.

Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 59.

Interstate 840 between mile markers 8 and 39.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect Until 7pm Sunday

Original Story:

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee from mid-morning hours on Saturday through at least Sunday morning. Above is a graphic of where NWS thinks the majority of severe weather will be focused.

What to Know:

Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7am Saturday Until 7pm Sunday

from 7am Saturday Until 7pm Sunday Storm will come in two waves – the first in the morning, then there will be a brief break and then another Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning

These storms are predicted to be strong to severe, bringing an additional 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts ranging from 4 to 5 inches of rainfall to already saturated ground conditions.

While severe hail/wind is possible in the morning, the greater severe risk arrives Saturday afternoon overnight into Sunday. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind all possible.