Severe Weather Not Done, Flooding Imminent 4-3-2025

It was a rough night Tennesseans. Unfortunately, it’s not over. Expect strong to severe storms to fire back up throughout the day. Tornadoes, large hail, strong winds are all possible. In addition, more “trains of rain” will lead to catastrophic flooding throughout the mid-state.

Tornado Watch ends at 8 this morning. Possibly could be another one today. Just be aware all the way through Sunday.

We will catch a small break tomorrow, and then severe weather will ramp back up Saturday. It will be Monday before we dry back out, and temps will drop Sunday. We will update the weekend outlook this afternoon.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-032100- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Gordonsville, Clarksville, Hohenwald, Dover, Erin, Ashland City, Lebanon, Dickson, Gainesboro, La Vergne, Linden, Lafayette, Goodlettsville, Carthage, Mount Juliet, Clifton, Columbia, McEwen, Franklin, Nashville, Springfield, Hartsville, South Carthage, Murfreesboro, Waynesboro, Hendersonville, Byrdstown, Gallatin, New Johnsonville, Waverly, Brentwood, Smyrna, Kingston Springs, Lobelville, Celina, Tennessee Ridge, and Centerville 204 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Flash Flood Warning

PLEASE NOTE THIS HAS BEEN EXTENDED THRU NOON TODAY

Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 733 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 TNC037-149-165-187-189-031530- /O.CON.KOHX.FF.W.0028.000000T0000Z-250403T1530Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Davidson TN-Rutherford TN-Sumner TN-Williamson TN-Wilson TN- 733 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON, NORTHWESTERN RUTHERFORD, SOUTHEASTERN SUMNER, NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON AND NORTHWESTERN WILSON COUNTIES... At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding has been ongoing and will continue due to additional rainfall this morning. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Franklin, Lebanon, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Lakewood, Rural Hill, Hermitage, Antioch, Belinda City, Berry Hill, Percy Priest Lake, Green Hill and Gladeville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

