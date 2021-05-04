Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11am for several parts of middle Tennessee, including Williamson County and several areas have been under tornado warnings throughout Tuesday morning.

At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bellevue to near Mount Pleasant. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include:

Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Mount Pleasant, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson’s Station, Walterhill, Bellevue, Antioch, Rural Hill, Chapel Hill, Eagleville and Gordonsburg.

This includes the following highways:

Interstate 40 between mile markers 194 and 198.

Interstate 65 between mile markers 40 and 79.

Interstate 24 between mile markers 55 and 77.

Interstate 840 between mile markers 11 and 69.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Live Weather Radar

FORECAST SUMMARY FROM NWS

• A line of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will move across Middle

Tennessee early Tuesday morning, with damaging winds and large hail possible

• Another wave of showers and some strong to severe storms is possible Tuesday

afternoon into Tuesday evening, with damaging winds and large hail possible

• Rain ends Wednesday morning, with cooler temperatures and low rain chances

the rest of the week through the weekend

• Warmer weather and higher rain chances return early next week