Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

By
Williamson Source
-

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11am for several parts of middle Tennessee, including Williamson County and several areas have been under tornado warnings throughout Tuesday morning.

At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bellevue to near Mount Pleasant. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include:
Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Mount Pleasant, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson’s Station, Walterhill, Bellevue, Antioch, Rural Hill, Chapel Hill, Eagleville and Gordonsburg.

This includes the following highways:
Interstate 40 between mile markers 194 and 198.
Interstate 65 between mile markers 40 and 79.
Interstate 24 between mile markers 55 and 77.
Interstate 840 between mile markers 11 and 69.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Live Weather Radar

FORECAST SUMMARY FROM NWS
• A line of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will move across Middle
Tennessee early Tuesday morning, with damaging winds and large hail possible
• Another wave of showers and some strong to severe storms is possible Tuesday
afternoon into Tuesday evening, with damaging winds and large hail possible
• Rain ends Wednesday morning, with cooler temperatures and low rain chances
the rest of the week through the weekend
• Warmer weather and higher rain chances return early next week

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here