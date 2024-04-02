SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED 4-2-20214

Timing looks to be around lunchtime thru early evening. It is a very quiet morning, and the longer that happens the more severe we expect the weather to be this afternoon. We will post watches as they become available.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 77. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.