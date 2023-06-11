Severe Weather Closes CMA Daytime Stages on Sunday Afternoon, Nissan Stadium Concert Still Happening

UPDATE: June 11, 6:56pm

Due to inclement weather CMA Fest has closed all daytime stages. The NWS announced a Severe Thunderstorm Watch earlier, and stages had already closed once before that for nearby lightning.

For the safety of the public, the festival has decided to shut down all daytime outdoor stages for the rest of the event, according to their app. The festival is optimistic they will be able to host their evening concert.

