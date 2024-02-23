Severe Weather Awareness Day features Williamson Ready Team

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency will help kick off Severe Weather Awareness Week at a National Weather Service event in Nashville this Saturday, Feb. 24.

Held at Trevecca University from 9 AM – 4 PM, Severe Weather Awareness Day is a free event to encourage severe weather safety and preparation as peak severe weather season approaches. Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed February 25-March 2, 2024, as Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) in Tennessee to encourage Tennesseans to prepare ahead of spring severe weather threats.

The Nashville office of the National Weather Service is hosting the event, with TV meteorologists from local Nashville stations in attendance. “Although the venue for the event is located in Davidson County, the event is sponsored by the Nashville office of the NWS, and their coverage area includes Williamson County,” says EMA External Affairs Officer Jill Burgin. “We always appreciate the chance to share our ‘Williamson Ready’ message with the public.”

The event agenda includes a weather balloon launch, presentation booths from various local agencies, a discussion panel with meteorologists Danielle Breezy, Katy Morgan, Heather Mathis and Lisa Spencer, and a keynote address from James Spann, Chief Meteorologist at ABC 33/40 Birmingham. Members of the Williamson County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (WCARES) also will be available.

Williamson Ready is the county’s preparedness program that serves to educate the public about emergency planning with three steps:

Be prepared: providing education on how to prepare for disasters.

Stay Alert: equipping you with tools and resources, so you can find information and help yourself.

Get involved: empowering you to act when recovering from disaster

For more information about the event, https://www.weather.gov/ohx/ swad2024. For more information about WCEMA and to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, visit www.williamsonready.org.